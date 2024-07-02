4 hours ago

Amiens SC has announced the departure of Ghana international Nicholas Opoku ahead of the new season.

The Black Stars defender leaves the club following the expiration of his contract on June 30, 2024.

Opoku is one of nine players whose contracts have expired and will be leaving the club.

In an official statement, Amiens SC expressed their gratitude to the departing players for their commitment and professionalism.

"At the dawn of the next Ligue 2 BKT season, Amiens SC announces the departure of 9 players, all of whom will have their contracts expiring on June 30, 2024.

Youssouf, Maxime, Mamadou, Jérémy, Charbel, Jack, Nicholas, Ayman, Sébastian: the Club thanks you for your commitment and professionalism since your arrival in Picardy.

The President of Amiens SC, Bernard Joannin, as well as the entire Club wish you much success in your respective projects and hope to meet you on or off the field," the statement read.

Opoku, 26, joined Amiens in 2021 and made 105 appearances, providing two assists across all competitions for the club.

Prior to his time at Amiens, Opoku played for Berekum Chelsea in Ghana, Tunisian side Club Africain, and Serie A club Udinese.

The tough-tackling defender, who has earned 17 caps for the Ghana national team and scored one goal since his debut in 2017, is now expected to find a new club before the 2024/25 season commences.