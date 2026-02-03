17 hours ago

Pong Tamale Senior High School has joined the increasing number of second-cycle institutions in the Northern Region affected by fire, after flames tore through sections of the girls’ dormitory, heightening anxieties over student safety in boarding facilities.

The outbreak is the latest in a worrying pattern of school fires recorded in the region within a short period, prompting renewed scrutiny of fire prevention systems in senior high schools.

Early reports suggest the blaze began from the washroom area of the dormitory, causing alarm among students who quickly raised alerts to avert a larger disaster.

Emergency response teams from the Savelugu Fire Station were swiftly dispatched to the campus and successfully brought the fire under control before it could spread to nearby buildings.

Officials are still assessing the level of destruction to school infrastructure and students’ personal belongings, with a detailed report expected after inspections are completed.

The incident comes just days after another dormitory fire at Tolon Senior High School on February 2 displaced several students and destroyed property.

That followed an even more devastating blaze on January 28 at the Northern School of Business (NOBISCO), where nearly 900 female students were affected when their dormitories were consumed by fire.

With the frequency of such incidents rising, parents and education stakeholders are increasingly calling for urgent safety audits, improved firefighting equipment, and stronger preventive measures to protect students and school property across the region.