Discover the inspiring journey of Shou Zi Chew, the TikTok CEO who once interned at Facebook. Learn how he rose to lead one of the world’s most successful platforms, challenging Mark Zuckerberg’s dominance.

Shou Zi Chew: From Silicon Valley Intern to Global Tech Leader

Shou Zi Chew, the man behind TikTok’s meteoric rise, has an unexpected connection to his platform's biggest competitor. Before leading one of the world's most influential social media networks, Chew began his career as an intern at Facebook, working under Mark Zuckerberg in the early days of Silicon Valley's tech boom.

Chew’s academic foundation was laid in economics at University College London, followed by an MBA from Harvard Business School. It was during his time at Harvard that Chew interned at a budding tech startup—Facebook. Recalling the experience on Harvard's alumni website, Chew described the company as merely "a startup" back then.

A Global Career: From Xiaomi to ByteDance

After gaining early experience in California, Chew’s career took him across the globe, with stints in London, Singapore, and Hong Kong before he eventually moved to Beijing. His big break came in 2015 when he joined Chinese tech giant Xiaomi. Within three years, he was promoted to financial director, solidifying his reputation as a rising star in the tech industry.

In 2021, Chew joined ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, as Chief Financial Officer. Later that year, he transitioned to the role of TikTok CEO, taking on the challenge of steering the platform to new heights while competing with Facebook’s parent company, Meta.

TikTok’s Global Success: A Rival Zuckerberg Couldn’t Acquire

Under Chew’s leadership, TikTok has become a global phenomenon, boasting over 1 billion active users worldwide, including 150 million in the United States. The platform stands as a rare social media giant not under Zuckerberg’s control.

Interestingly, Zuckerberg once attempted to acquire a piece of TikTok’s foundation. In 2016, he tried to buy Musical.ly, a lip-syncing app that ByteDance later acquired for $800 million. ByteDance merged Musical.ly with TikTok, creating the platform we know today.

Meta’s subsequent attempts to compete with TikTok, such as the launch of its app Lasso in 2018, were unsuccessful, leading to its closure in 2020.

Navigating Controversies: Chew vs. Zuckerberg

As TikTok’s influence grows, so has scrutiny from governments, particularly in the U.S. Concerns about national security and data privacy have led to calls for bans and tighter regulations. Chew has consistently defended the platform, appearing in multiple Congressional hearings to address these concerns.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg has publicly criticized TikTok, citing risks to global free expression and user data. In 2020, he warned that banning TikTok could set a dangerous precedent, acknowledging both the app’s significance and its challenges.

A Visionary in the Spotlight

Shou Zi Chew’s rise from a Facebook intern to the CEO of TikTok is a story of ambition, adaptability, and global leadership. As he continues to navigate the challenges of leading one of the world’s most influential platforms, Chew’s journey reflects the dynamic and competitive nature of the tech industry.

With TikTok thriving under his leadership, Chew’s role in reshaping the social media landscape is undeniable. As the platform grows, so too does the debate over its future—a challenge Chew appears ready to face.