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The centenary celebration of the Kyebi Government Hospital took on a deeply personal and policy-driven dimension as the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Kingsley Agyemang, delivered a keynote address blending history, lived experience, and a forward-looking vision for the healthcare system.

The event, held under the theme “A Century of Quality Healthcare, A Future of Hope and Excellence,” brought together health professionals, traditional authorities, policymakers and community members to reflect on the hospital’s legacy and chart a path for the future.

Dr. Agyemang began by situating the hospital’s origins within the visionary leadership of Nana Sir Ofori Atta I, crediting him with establishing the facility at a time when access to formal healthcare was limited.

He noted that the decision to invest in healthcare infrastructure over a century ago demonstrated a deep understanding that the well-being of citizens is central to development.

According to him, the hospital has since evolved into a cornerstone of healthcare delivery in the region, serving generations of families and contributing significantly to community stability and productivity.

He described it as a legacy institution built on foresight, compassion and responsibility—values that continue to define its relevance today.

Shifting from history to personal reflection, Dr. Agyemang recounted that he was born prematurely at just 29 weeks at the same hospital being celebrated—an experience he described as both fragile and life-defining.

“In clinical terms, that is a very uncertain beginning,” he said, noting that survival at such a stage is often unlikely without timely medical intervention.

He credited the dedication of healthcare professionals and the systems in place at the time for giving him a chance at life.

That early encounter with vulnerability, he explained, became a defining influence on his life’s journey, shaping both his academic pursuits and his commitment to public service.

He described healthcare not merely as a sector but as “the thin line between despair and possibility,” emphasizing its human significance beyond statistics and policy documents.

Dr. Agyemang went on to outline his academic and professional journey, highlighting his attainment of a PhD in Public Health and his experience as an educator across multiple institutions, including Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Garden City University College, Brunel University London, and University of Cape Town.

He stressed that building a resilient healthcare system goes beyond infrastructure, pointing to the critical role of education, research and training in producing skilled professionals capable of sustaining the sector.

Now serving in Parliament and as a member of the Health Committee, Dr. Agyemang said his work has exposed him to the complexities of healthcare policy, particularly the gap between national ambitions and actual implementation.

While acknowledging government efforts to expand healthcare access, invest in infrastructure, and pursue universal health coverage, he cautioned that progress remains uneven.

He pointed to inconsistencies in funding priorities, noting that although overall health spending has increased, certain areas such as nursing trainee support have seen reductions.

This, he said, raises important questions about sustainability and long-term planning within the sector. The MP emphasised that the centenary theme should not be treated as ceremonial rhetoric but as a call to action.

He urged stakeholders to focus on measurable impact rather than the mere passage of time, stressing that the next phase of Ghana’s healthcare development must be driven by accountability, innovation and equity.

He drew attention to the everyday realities that define healthcare delivery, including the struggles of rural patients who travel long distances for care, the pressures faced by healthcare workers, and the vulnerability of patients in critical conditions.

As the hospital marks 100 years of service, Dr. Agyemang challenged all stakeholders—government, professionals, educators and citizens—to contribute meaningfully to sustaining and improving the system.

“The question is not what has been achieved, but what we are prepared to contribute going forward,” he stated.

He concluded by reaffirming his personal and professional commitment to supporting the continued growth of the Kyebi Government Hospital, noting that as a direct beneficiary of its services, he carries a responsibility to ensure its legacy endures.

The centenary celebration thus served not only as a moment of reflection on past achievements but also as a renewed call to strengthen the healthcare system for future generations.