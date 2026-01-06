2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has shared a deeply personal story of how an unexpected twist during his university days helped shape the confident public figure Ghanaians know today.

Speaking at the University of Ghana’s 77th Annual New Year School and Conference, the President revealed that his placement into Commonwealth Hall—a hall he had been warned to avoid—became one of the most transformative moments of his life.

Addressing an audience made up of the Vice-Chancellor, lecturers and students, Mahama reflected on arriving at Legon as a quiet, reserved former sixth-form student.

“I was an introvert,” he admitted. “I didn’t talk much and wasn’t keen on making too many friends.”

His expectations of university life, however, were quickly upended.

Mahama recounted how National Service teachers, many of whom were alumni of Legon Hall, Mensah Sarbah Hall and Akuafo Hall, had painted a frightening picture of Commonwealth Hall.

“They told us Commonwealth Hall was a place for rascals,” he said, laughing. “They said if you went there, you’d be demonized.”

Taking their advice seriously, he ranked Commonwealth Hall last on his hall preference form. Fate, however, had other plans.

“In that particular year,” Mahama revealed, “anyone who chose Commonwealth Hall first was not posted there. Those who placed it last were sent there.”

That decision landed the shy young student in the heart of ‘Vandal City’, Legon’s most outspoken and politically vibrant hall.

What followed, he said, was a complete personal transformation.

“To be able to stand before tens of thousands of people today and speak freely,” Mahama noted, “is because of Commonwealth Hall. It turned me into an extrovert. It made me expressive.”

He fondly reminisced about immersing himself in hall culture—joining chants at the Bacchus shrine, taking part in traditional “ponding,” and participating in the famous Mfodwo pre-exam demonstrations, all meant to boost courage and solidarity.

Mahama also recalled his early days in Room A36, which he shared with Boadu Ayeboafo of Graphic Corporation, and later moving to Room J40 during his postgraduate studies with his friend Ntow Boahene.

Walking through the Legon campus still stirs deep emotions for him.

“Every time I pass through these gates, I feel a wave of nostalgia,” he said. “This institution played a major role in shaping the person I’ve become.”

The President concluded by praising the university’s leadership, commending the Vice-Chancellor and management for their efforts in preserving the legacy and global reputation of Ghana’s premier university.