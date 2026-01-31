2 hours ago

Michel Kuka, popularly known as Lumumba, has enjoyed a moment he never thought would come after being honoured as the biggest fan of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The passionate supporter was recognised by Morocco’s Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, His Excellency Rachid Agassim, in a ceremony that celebrated his devotion to African football and the spirit of AFCON.

As part of the tribute, Lumumba was presented with a special gift, the iconic jersey worn by Zaire at the 1974 FIFA World Cup, a symbol of Africa’s rich football history and one of the continent’s most memorable global appearances.

For Lumumba, who has become a familiar face in the stands with his energy and love for the game, the honour marked his first-ever award. It was an emotional moment, one he admitted he never imagined possible.

The recognition highlights how AFCON is not only about the players on the pitch, but also about the supporters who give the tournament its colour, noise and soul.

As African football continues to grow, stories like Lumumba’s serve as a reminder that passion, even from the terraces, can still earn a place in the spotlight.