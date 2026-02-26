1 hour ago

In an exclusive interview, six-time African Women’s Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala reflects on her incredible journey from the streets of Lagos to global football superstardom.

Exploring her deep Nigerian roots, her triumphs in Europe, and her new chapter with Al Hilal in the Saudi Women's Premier League, Oshoala reveals that her true legacy lies in empowering the next generation of African girls.

There is a grounding force that tethers the world’s greatest athletes to their beginnings, no matter how far their talents take them.

For Asisat Oshoala, the trailblazing Nigerian striker whose boots have conquered continents, the compass always points back to Lagos.

As a six-time African Women’s Player of the Year, a UEFA Women’s Champions League winner, and now a marquee star in the Saudi Women’s Premier League, Oshoala’s life is a whirlwind of global travel and relentless expectation.

Yet, when asked about her anchor, her answer is immediate and absolute.

"I return home whenever I can. My parents live in Nigeria, and spending time with family is very important to me," Oshoala says, her voice softening with a familiar warmth.

"Whenever I have a break, I prefer to go home and be with them. Family is everything."

That family dynamic wasn't always seamlessly aligned with her footballing dreams.

Like many African girls of her generation, the path to the pitch was paved with resistance.

"I am grateful to God for the family I come from. We were an average family, my basic needs were always met, and my parents did their best for me," she reflects.

"My main struggle was convincing my parents to allow me to play football. At first, they wanted me to focus solely on education."

"I even had to hide or lie occasionally just to go and play. I was an intelligent child and initially wanted to become a lawyer. My parents emphasised education because they believed strongly in it. Eventually, after the Under-20 World Cup, they fully supported my football career. I truly appreciate them for that.

Asisat Oshoala of Al Hilal celebrates with a teammate. Credit: AWSN

Paving the Way for the Next Generation

When Oshoala looks at the footballing landscape in Nigeria today, she sees a world entirely different from the one she navigated as a determined child dodging her parents' academic ambitions.

"I feel happy for the younger generation and the opportunities they now have," she notes. "Growing up, I did not have those same opportunities, and there was not much advocacy for women’s football at the time."

"We had to play with boys, on the streets, or at school with friends. There were no proper clubs or teams specifically created for girls. Today, however, the younger players are enjoying themselves and having fun within structured systems. I truly love that for them."

The turning point for her—and arguably for modern African women's football—was the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. Oshoala dominated the tournament, sweeping the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards. Yet, the fierce competitor in her still agonizes over the narrow loss in the final.

"I was happy, but at the same time, I was not completely happy on the day of the final because we lost."

"Although I won the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot, it was a mixture of emotions for me," she admits.

"Despite the disappointment of losing the final, that tournament became a major turning point in my career. It introduced me to the world as a young player from Nigeria and opened many doors for me. It was an incredible experience and an important stepping stone that shaped my journey moving forward."

Asisat Oshoala of Al Hilal celebrates. Credit: AWSN

The Lonely Road to Greatness

Those open doors led her away from the familiar embrace of Lagos. From England to China, and eventually to the historic heights of FC Barcelona in Spain, Oshoala’s ascent required immense personal sacrifice.

"Leaving home at a young age was challenging. Living alone in a different country without friends or family was not easy. Even now in Saudi Arabia, I live alone without family around me," she shares candidly.

"At the beginning, I saw it as an opportunity. As a young girl, I always wanted independence so I could focus fully on football. It gave me the freedom to grow and enjoy my career."

"But as time passes, loneliness can set in. You begin to miss companionship and familiar surroundings. The biggest adjustment was learning how to live independently and adapt to new cultures. Thankfully, I first moved to an English-speaking country, which made the transition easier."

The sacrifices bore historic fruit.

When she found the back of the net in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final, she didn't just score a goal; she shattered a glass ceiling for African women.

“Scoring in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final was another emotional moment," Oshoala recalls.

“It was special personally, but we lost the final, which made it bittersweet. Still, having the opportunity to play on such a big stage helped me understand European football culture and grow professionally”

Her time in Catalonia transcended her on-pitch statistics.

“Playing for Barcelona FC was a huge responsibility. It is one of the biggest stages in women’s football, with many young players looking up to you. There was pressure, of course, but I also enjoyed every moment. It was an eye-opener for many African girls, showing them that reaching the highest level of women’s football is possible with hard work and a bit of luck.”

Asisat Oshoala of Al Hilal. Credit: AWSN

National Pride and a New Frontier

Despite her club success, pulling on the green and white of the Super Falcons remains her ultimate honour.

Her six African Women’s Player of the Year crowns are a testament to her sustained brilliance, though she remains incredibly humble about the historic milestone.

"Winning the African Women’s Player of the Year award six times is an incredible honour. Sometimes, you lose count because you are simply focused on doing your job."

"I am grateful to everyone who supports and votes for me. The journey to six awards has been remarkable. You never know what tomorrow brings, someone else may win seven or eight. The key is to remain consistent and continue giving your best."

That consistency has driven Nigeria's golden era.

“Every tournament is special to me because I give my all in every competition. Whether it is WAFCON or the World Cup, I approach each game with the same passion and energy because I genuinely love football,” she says.

"The 2023 World Cup in Australia stands out the most for me. Our match against Australia was particularly special, as well as the game against England."

"Those performances showed how much the Nigerian team is evolving and improving with every competition. At WAFCON in Morocco, we experienced intense moments, especially when we were two goals down. Fighting back together and supporting one another made the victory even sweeter."

Today, Oshoala’s journey has taken her to the Middle East, a move that aligns with both her professional ambitions and her personal faith.

"Currently, I play for Al Hilal SFC. I love exploring new environments. Throughout my career, I have played across different continents—Europe, Asia, and beyond. Football allows you to experience new cultures and meet diverse people," she explains.

"As a Muslim, moving to this part of the world also felt meaningful to me. Al Hilal is a top club in Asia, and I was motivated by the opportunity to experience a new challenge at a high level."

Asisat Oshoala of Al Hilal celebrates with her teammates. Credit: AWSN

A Legacy Beyond the Pitch

While her trophy cabinet is overflowing, Asisat Oshoala’s true legacy is being built off the field, back home where her story began.

Through the Asisat Oshoala Foundation, she is ensuring that the girls of tomorrow won't have to hide their boots or lie to their parents to chase a dream.

"My foundation and academy are very special to me; I call them my babies," she says with immense pride."

"The foundation focuses on supporting girls in society by providing basic needs and promoting education. Through partnerships, including support from Nike during my time at Barcelona, we have been able to fund and sustain the project for several years."

"I aim to give these girls opportunities I did not have growing up—balancing education and sport, building confidence, and preparing for a better future. It is a project very close to my heart."

When the boots are finally hung up and the stadium lights fade, it won't be the goals, the golden boots, or the accolades that Oshoala holds dearest. It will be the lives she changed.

"I would love to be remembered as someone who advocated for and protected the girl child, someone who empowered young girls through football and education. That would mean everything to me."

