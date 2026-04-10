1 day ago

The Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Energy Committee and Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has described government’s decision to suspend some fuel taxes as long overdue.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem programme, he said the Minority had earlier cautioned government about the potential impact of escalating global tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States on fuel prices.

“Those of us on the Minority side think it is long overdue. Three weeks ago, we held a press conference and informed government that the war between Iran, Israel and the US could push fuel prices up, so we urged government to act early,” he said.

He explained that the Minority had proposed the removal of certain taxes and levies, including the sanitation levy and the One Ghana levy, to help cushion consumers against rising fuel costs.

“We told government to remove some of these taxes and levies, especially those it has direct control over,” he added.

According to him, some government officials initially downplayed the concerns, suggesting that the conflict would be short-lived.

“Some officials told us to take our time because the war may end soon, but it was clear to us that the situation could persist, so action was needed early,” he noted.

Despite the delay, Mr Adomako-Mensah welcomed the government’s latest intervention, which followed an emergency Cabinet meeting.

“Better late than never. Yesterday we heard that there was an emergency Cabinet meeting to suspend some of the levies. Although the government has not yet specified which ones will be affected, the announcement itself is welcome,” he said.

The development follows government’s announcement of measures aimed at easing fuel prices after a Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

In a Facebook post, Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu indicated that Cabinet had directed the Ministers of Finance and Energy to implement a reduction in fuel prices in the next pricing window.

Although details of the specific taxes to be suspended are yet to be outlined, the move is expected to provide short-term relief to consumers amid ongoing global price pressures.