2 hours ago

Fuel prices have recorded a slight increase across several filling stations following the commencement of the second pricing window on March 16, 2026.

A number of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), including Star Oil, have revised their rates, with petrol now selling at GH¢12.49 per litre and diesel at GH¢15.99 per litre. This marks an increase compared to the previous pricing levels.

At GOIL, petrol is currently being sold at GH¢11.57 per litre, while diesel is priced at GH¢14.35 per litre, reflecting a marginal rise from the earlier GH¢11.56 for petrol and GH¢12.88 for diesel.

Industry analysts say the upward adjustment is largely driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which continue to disrupt global supply chains and push international petroleum prices higher.

On the global market, refined petroleum products have seen notable increases, with diesel prices rising by 43 per cent, LPG by 23.96 per cent, and petrol by 19.41 per cent.

Crude oil prices have also climbed sharply in mid-March 2026, jumping from $71.41 to $86.55 per barrel, further contributing to the increase in local fuel prices.