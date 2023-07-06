2 hours ago

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the Republic of Ghana have reviewed their pump prices, with some reviewing them upwards while others reviewing them downwards, energynewsafrica.com can confirm.

As of Wednesday, leading OMCs such as GOIL, Shell and TotalEnergies adjusted their pump prices for both petrol and diesel downward by 15 pesewas.

By this, a litre of petrol and diesel are currently selling at Gh¢12.30 at GOIL, Shell and TotalEnergies.

Petrosol Ghana Limited, one of the indigenous Oil Marketing Companies, also adjusted its pump prices downward.

A litre of petrol and diesel are now selling at Gh¢11.99 and Gh¢12.05 respectively compared to the price of Gh¢12.19 per litre for both petrol and diesel.

Meanwhile, Star Oil and Allied have adjusted their pump prices upward.

Star Oil is currently selling a litre of petrol and diesel at Gh¢11.39 and Gh¢11.69 respectively compared to the previous Gh¢11.19 for both petrol and diesel.

Allied is selling petrol at Gh11.40 per litre while diesel is sold at Gh¢11.55.

Unlike in other parts of Africa where fuel prices are reviewed monthly, in Ghana, fuel prices are reviewed every two weeks.

Crude oil prices had also been between US$69 and $74 during the second pricing window in June.