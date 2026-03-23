10 hours ago

Ghana is expected to experience a notable increase in fuel prices beginning April 1, 2026, with petrol and diesel projected to rise by about 15% at filling stations nationwide.

The anticipated hike is attributed to a surge in global petroleum prices, coupled with a slight depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against the US dollar, which has made fuel imports more expensive.

Benjamin Nsiah, Executive Director of the Centre for Environmental Management and Sustainable Energy (CEMSE), explained that the price adjustments are largely driven by developments on the international market.

In recent months, petrol prices have increased by approximately 26%, while diesel has recorded a 27% rise. These global price increments, alongside a 1% weakening of the cedi against the dollar, have further intensified the cost of importing fuel into the country.

“Ex-pump prices of petrol and diesel are expected to rise by 15% from April 1, 2026, at filling stations across Ghana. This is primarily due to rising petroleum prices on the international market and the marginal depreciation of the cedi against the dollar,” Nsiah stated.

Global oil markets continue to face pressure due to strong demand and constrained supply, a situation that has contributed to the upward trend in fuel prices worldwide. For import-dependent countries like Ghana, these developments have a direct impact on domestic fuel costs.

The expected increase is likely to have broader economic implications, including higher transportation fares and an increase in the general cost of living, particularly in urban areas where fuel demand is high.