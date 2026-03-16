9 hours ago

Oil marketing companies in Ghana have begun adjusting pump prices for the second pricing window of March, which begins on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Pump prices are revised every two weeks based on the exchange rate and the cost of refined petroleum products on the international market.

Market leader Star Oil is leading the adjustments, raising the price of regular petrol (RON 91) to GH₵12.49 per litre, petrol (RON 95) to GH₵13.59 per litre, and diesel to GH₵15.99 per litre.

Puma Energy has also adjusted its pump prices, with petrol selling at GH₵12.95 per litre and diesel at GH₵15.99 per litre.

Other oil marketing companies are yet to adjust their pump prices before the close of business today.

During the first pricing window, which began on March 1 and ended on March 15, the average pump price for petrol was GH₵11.67 per litre, diesel GH₵12.78 per litre, and LPG GH₵13.32 per kilogram.

The Ghana cedi appreciated marginally against major trading currencies. For the March 16, 2026 pricing window, the currency strengthened from GHS 11.049 to GHS 10.913 per US dollar, representing a 1.25% gain.

International petroleum product prices also rose significantly, with diesel increasing by 43.94%, followed by LPG at 23.96% and petrol at 19.41%.