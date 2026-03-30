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The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has introduced new price floors for petroleum products for the first pricing window of April, with diesel set to sell at a minimum of GH¢17.10 per litre and petrol at GH¢13.30 per litre.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will also retail at a minimum of GH¢10.71 per kilogram over the same period.

The revised benchmarks reflect ongoing fluctuations in the international oil market, driven in part by renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that continue to impact global crude prices.

The new price floors mark a significant increase compared to the second pricing window of March (March 16–31), when petrol, diesel and LPG were priced at GH¢11.57, GH¢14.35 and GH¢10.67 respectively.

Under the current pricing framework, the price floor represents the minimum rate at which Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and LPG Marketing Companies (LPGMCs) are allowed to sell their products.

Attention now turns to how market competition will play out in the new window, especially after the aggressive price competition seen among OMCs toward the end of March.

The NPA has cautioned that all industry players must adhere strictly to the new pricing thresholds or risk facing regulatory sanctions.