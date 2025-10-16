57 minutes ago

Prices of petroleum products are expected to fall notably at fuel pumps across Ghana from Thursday, October 16, 2025, according to the latest market outlook by the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC).

The report, which informs pricing decisions of oil marketing companies (OMCs), projects reductions across petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) — driven by falling global crude oil prices and the recent appreciation of the Ghana cedi.

Projected Price Adjustments



Petrol prices will drop by up to 4.15%, bringing the pump price to around GH¢13.93 per litre, down from GH¢14.52.



Diesel could fall between 2.08% and 4.10%, with prices expected to average GH¢14.56 per litre, compared to GH¢15.17 previously.



LPG prices are also projected to decline by as much as 4.46%.

COMAC estimates that:The Chamber attributed the anticipated price cuts to two main factors — the drop in international crude oil prices and the strengthening of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar.

During the current pricing window, the cedi appreciated from GH¢12.40 to GH¢12.25 per US dollar, marking a 1.21% gain.

Market analysts link this rebound to:



Increased foreign exchange inflows from commodity exports,



Improved investor sentiment following the fifth IMF review, and



More active foreign exchange interventions by the Bank of Ghana.

Meanwhile, global crude oil prices have fallen by 1.43%, trading at $68.45 per barrel. The prices of refined petroleum products also recorded similar declines — petrol down 4.54%, diesel 3.94%, and LPG 3.43%.

Despite the positive outlook, some analysts have warned that not all of the over 200 OMCs may pass on the full reduction to consumers.

This is because several companies reportedly absorbed price increases during the last pricing review on October 1, 2025. As a result, pump prices may remain unchanged over the next two weeks for some retailers instead of dropping further.