2 days ago

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has rejected claims that recent fuel price relief measures are being funded solely by industry players, insisting instead that the government is bearing the cost through foregone revenue.

Director of Communications at the Ministry, Richmond Rockson, described the claims as inaccurate, explaining that the funds involved are statutory revenues due to the state for regulating and providing essential services in the downstream petroleum sector.

He said government has consciously chosen to forgo a portion of these revenues in order to cushion consumers against high fuel prices.

“It is misleading to suggest that the burden is being borne by the industry or the private sector,” the Ministry stated.

The Ministry stressed that the policy reflects a deliberate decision to prioritise public interest over immediate fiscal gains, effectively absorbing the financial impact of the intervention.

The clarification comes amid ongoing debate over how fuel price relief measures are financed, and concerns about their long-term sustainability.

Meanwhile, government has introduced a temporary intervention to reduce the impact of rising petroleum prices, following volatility on the international oil market.

Under the measure, which takes effect from April 16, 2026, the state will absorb part of fuel costs at the pump for one pricing window.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on April 15, 2026, by the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

According to the statement, “Effective April 16, 2026, which is the next pricing window, the government will absorb GH¢2.00 per litre on diesel and GH¢0.36 per litre on petrol. This intervention is intended to cushion consumers and ease the cost burden on households, transport operators, and businesses.”

It added that the measure, approved by Cabinet, is a response to rising global petroleum prices that have significantly affected ex-pump prices in Ghana.

The statement further noted that the intervention will last for one month, during which government will monitor global oil market trends and assess whether further adjustments are necessary.