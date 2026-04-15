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A Finance Professor at Andrews University, William Peprah, has called on the government to reassess its approach to fuel price relief, urging a more structured and sustainable strategy.

His remarks follow the government’s decision to suspend some fuel-related taxes for four weeks, with a possible review depending on global oil price trends, particularly amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Speaking on The Pulse on Joy News on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, Peprah noted that while short-term interventions may provide temporary relief, they are not a dependable solution for managing the economy.

He stressed that fuel pricing decisions should be part of a broader economic framework, including adjustments to the national budget and a thorough review of public expenditure.

According to him, rather than relying on weekly or monthly responses, policymakers should adopt a medium-term approach spanning three to six months to ensure stability and predictability.

“The short-term proposal for four weeks is not feasible. The world is not going to end now,” he said, explaining that global shocks such as conflicts and supply disruptions often take months to stabilise.

Peprah further cautioned that even minor global disruptions can have prolonged economic effects, highlighting the need for consistent and well-coordinated policies.

Meanwhile, IMANI Africa, in collaboration with COPEC Ghana and the Institute for Energy Security, has proposed a reduction of GH¢1.65 per litre in fuel prices.

Despite these proposals, Peprah maintained that any reduction must be supported by broader fiscal measures, particularly a reassessment of government spending to offset potential revenue losses.

He warned that failure to align such measures could widen the fiscal deficit and undermine the country’s 2026 budget targets.

“We must align our expected revenues with expenditure so that the 2026 targets can still be achieved,” he emphasised.