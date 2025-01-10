5 hours ago

Damongo, the capital of the Savannah Region, is grappling with a fuel shortage, leaving drivers and other petroleum product users scrambling from one fuel station to another in search of the commodity.

Frustrated residents have expressed their concerns over the shortage, describing it as a major inconvenience that has disrupted their daily activities.

Many have called on the government and relevant stakeholders to intervene urgently and resolve the crisis.

Zen Petroleum, is the only surviving fuel station currently serving the whole regional capital.

Speaking with Channel One News Correspondent, Amadu Abdul Karim, Zen Station Manager indicated that they have put measures in place to serve customers with an abundance of fuel in stock.