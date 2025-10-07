2 hours ago

A fuel tanker traveling from Accra to Buipe for distribution caught fire near Sawla in the Savannah Region after one of its tyres burst, the Sawla District Fire Command has confirmed.

According to ADO1 Joshua Lamptey, who led the firefighting team, officers from the Command quickly responded after receiving a distress call about the incident.

Upon arrival, the driver had already used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames at the base of the tanker, registered GT 9305-25. ADO1 Lamptey praised the driver’s swift action, saying it prevented what could have been a major explosion.

He explained that the tanker’s fuel had fortunately been discharged into another vehicle earlier in the morning, around 2 a.m., which greatly reduced the risk of a fire outbreak.

No injuries were recorded.

ADO1 Lamptey also advised fuel tanker drivers to take regular rest breaks — at least three hours during long trips — to prevent fatigue and mechanical faults, especially considering the poor state of some roads.

The fire was later brought under control with support from the Bole Fire Station, and the area was declared safe shortly afterward.