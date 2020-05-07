3 hours ago

The 'fugitive' Pastor, Bishop Eric Borngreat Aboagye of Heavens Life Global Church at Ashaiman, has been arrested after being on the run for almost week.

He made himself available at the Ashaiman Divisional Police Headquarters on Monday, May 4, after a bench warrant had been issued for his arrest by the Ashaiman District Court.

Borngreat Aboagye is accused of flouting the President’s ban on social gathering by organizing a church service last Wednesday, April 29.

He and 22 members of his congregation have been charged with failing to comply with the imposition of restrictions, contrary to paragraph (1) (1) (a) (ix) of the Executive Instrument 64 of Imposition of Restrictions ACT, 2020 (1012).

They all, except one, pleaded not guilty to the charge when they appeared before the court, presided over by Agnes Opoku Barmieh, on Tuesday.

The court, however, entered a plea of not guilty for a woman following the intervention of her lawyers.

It granted the accused adult persons to a bail of GH¢20,000 with two sureties each, and also granted GH¢10,000 bail to two juveniles.

The court asked the prosecutors to furnish it with information on the two juveniles whether they qualify to be charged under the law.

Some members of the church, who thronged the court premises to show solidarity to their spiritual leader, were turned away.

Source: Daily Guide Network