A man who had been declared wanted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for his alleged involvement in a corruption-related offence has voluntarily returned to Ghana and surrendered to authorities.

The suspect, identified as Raphael Mensah, also known by the alias “Odoi,” was officially processed and arraigned before court Tuesday, bringing an end to a week-long manhunt that spanned several regions and countries.

Mensah, a 42-year-old self-employed IT engineer, was the subject of an arrest warrant issued on July 8, 2025, by the court at the request of the OSP.

He was alleged to have aided and abetted the improper use of public office for private gain, offences said to be in breach of Sections 20(2) and 179C(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The OSP had earlier circulated a public “wanted” notice with Mensah’s photo and details, appealing to the public for assistance in locating him.

His known areas of operation included the Northern, Upper East, and Upper West regions, but he was also believed to have links in the Savannah, Ashanti, and Greater Accra Regions, as well as abroad in the United States, United Kingdom, and South Africa.

In a surprise move that caught many off guard, Mensah returned to Ghana and surrendered voluntarily to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

He appeared before a court on Tuesday and was granted bail in the sum of GHS 100,000 with two sureties.

As part of the bail conditions, the accused was ordered to deposit his passport with the authorities and is required to report to the OSP every two weeks while investigations continue.

The OSP has not disclosed the full details of the case but stated that Mensah’s actions were linked to a broader investigation involving the abuse of public office.

The office emphasized that the case underscores its ongoing commitment to rooting out corruption and holding individuals accountable, regardless of their location or professional status.