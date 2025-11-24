48 minutes ago

The Eastern South Regional Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 26-year-old Nigerian national who fled to Ghana after allegedly murdering a woman and her young daughter in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria.

The suspect, identified as Victor Benjamin Fejemirokum, was captured during a coordinated intelligence-led operation in Akyem Wenchi, a community near Akwatia in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region.

The arrest was announced on Sunday, November 23, 2025, during a press briefing addressed by the Eastern South Regional Commander, DCOP George Ohene-Boadu, who detailed how the suspect was traced and apprehended after attempting to evade law enforcement across national borders.

According to Nigerian police reports, Fejemirokum became the subject of a manhunt after a disturbing video went viral online, alleging that he had abducted and murdered a woman believed to be an employee of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and her daughter in Abeokuta. The video sparked national outrage in Nigeria, prompting security agencies to launch a search for the suspect.

Investigators believe Fejemirokum fled Nigeria shortly after the incident, crossing into Ghana to seek refuge among acquaintances.

Intelligence reports later indicated that he was hiding with friends in Akyem Wenchi, a small community under the Akwatia jurisdiction.

Commander Ohene-Boadu explained that the Eastern South Regional Police Command acted swiftly upon receiving intelligence from credible sources about the suspect’s location.

A team of undercover and tactical officers was deployed for an intelligence-led operation.

The team moved discreetly into Akyem Wenchi, where Fejemirokum was found hiding in a friend’s residence. He was arrested without incident and subsequently taken into custody.

The Regional Commander emphasized that the Ghana Police Service has been cooperating closely with the Nigerian authorities to ensure due process in the transfer of the fugitive.

The suspect is currently being held in police custody as arrangements are being finalized to hand him over to Nigerian officials

DCOP Ohene-Boadu assured the public that the police will continue to work with international partners in matters of transnational crime.

He urged residents of Ghana, particularly in border and peri-urban communities, to remain alert and report any suspicious persons or activities.

“We entreat the public to immediately inform the police about any suspicious movement of any person or group of persons in their communities. This will help us prevent crime and maintain safety within the jurisdiction,” he said.

He further reassured the public that sustained operations are being intensified to curb criminal activities and ensure the safety of all communities under the Eastern South Regional Command.

The police say further updates will be communicated as the process to repatriate the suspect progresses.