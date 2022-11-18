4 hours ago

Black Stars players have fashionably arrived in Qatar, shining in a colorful Fugu brand and with Kente-made sashes to match, displaying the traditional Ghanaian wear to the world.

It comes just a day after beating Switzerland 2-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly played in Abu Dhabi.

The stars entered Qatar on Friday, 48 hours before the commencement of the World Football Fiester fully armed in Traditional outfits.

And their arrival in the Capital Doha was met with a rousing welcome from the Ghanaian community, as thousands chanted in support of Coach Addo and his men.

The smock, or fugu, is a dress code originally attributed to the people of the northern part of Ghana and is worn as a regal garment for battle.

It is also worn on solemn occasions and represents strength, courage, and leadership.

The Kente, on the hand, signifies royalty and was originally worn only by kings and queens on special occasions.

And all players were clad in the traditional smock, with "beyond the return" inscribed on their sashes, putting them in fine fettle as they prepared for the stage to prove their mettle in their opening battle against Portugal.