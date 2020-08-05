11 minutes ago

Former Black Stars and Fulham defender John Paintsil says his old club is back to where they belong after securing promotion to the English Premier League at the expense of Brentford.

The beat West London rivals Brentford on Tuesday evening with two late goals from Joe Bryan in extra-time securing a 2 - 1 victory for Fulham.

John Paintsil played for the London club from 2008-2011 after joining the club from West Ham United in the summer of 2008 where he made 75 appearances for the Cotaggers.

“The players played well and I was delighted with how they were able to hold the lead until the final whistle. This qualification means a lot to the whole community and London”, he told Happy FM.

“Fulham is not a team that is supposed to be in the Championship, their level is the Premier League considering the laurels and achievements the club has”.

Paintsil also praised the manager Scott Parker and said he has the experience to guide the team in the Premier League.

“The club must get an experienced coach like Roy Hodgson also Scott Parker has played in the Premier League and he will have that experience to guide the team” he added.