2 hours ago

French Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyon has agreed to a €30 million transfer fee with English Premier League side Fulham for the permanent signing of Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah.

The London-based club reached the agreement with Lyon on transfer deadline day, confirming Nuamah's move to Craven Cottage.

The 20-year-old former Right to Dream Academy graduate is set to undergo a medical examination shortly to finalize the deal.

Nuamah, who recently joined Lyon from Belgian side RWD Molenbeek, has made two appearances for the French club in the ongoing 2024-25 Ligue 1 season.

Initially, Premier League rivals Everton and Nottingham Forest were believed to be leading the race for the young winger on a loan deal, having reportedly agreed to terms with the former FC Nordsjaelland star.

However, Nuamah expressed a preference for Fulham, assuring the club of his interest and commitment to joining their ranks.

Nuamah has made 12 appearances for the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars, scoring three goals.

His transfer to Fulham is seen as a significant step in his promising career, as he looks to make an impact in the English Premier League.