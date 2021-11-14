4 hours ago

The maiden edition of the prestigious Africa Early Childhood Awards (AECEA) 2021 went down in history with pomp and pageantry at the plush CIBT auditorium near Adabraka in Accra on Saturday November 13, 2021.

The colourful ceremony which came under the theme: "Childcare & Security During & Post Covid-19 Era" witnessed some excellent, hardworking, committed and deserving preschool teachers, institutions and notable personalities recognized for their immense contributions which brought about the desired change in the early childhood education sector across Africa.

AECEA 2021 is an initiative of Transformational Empowerment and Rural Integration Africa Foundation (TERIA Foundation), an NGO and supported by hosts of organizations, institutions and individuals including the Ministry of Education, Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI), Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), Ghana Civil Society Organizations Platform on SDGs, Livelihood Development For Human Rights Promotion (Sierra Leone), Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ghana Tourism Authority, SWEB Foundation, Hope Source Foundation, Minerva Books & Stationery, Bamimo Enterprise, Ghana Education Alliance, My Child My concern, GHANNSE, Dext Technology Limited, Citi FM &TV and Pato's Imaj Fashion.

Check out the full list of winners under various awards categories below:

EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR (FEMALE CATEGORY)

Emammuella Ntow

EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR (MALE CATEGORY)

Derrick Ofori

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTRE OF THE YEAR

Romay Christian Montessori

SCHOOL HEAD OF THE YEAR

Dorcas Daisy Doku

PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Charles Sam Crabb

NGO OF THE YEAR

Great Mission International

HONORARY AWARD FOR PEACE, SECURITY & EDUCATION OF THE YEAR

Joseph Kobla Wemakor

Source:AECEA 2021