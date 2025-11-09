7 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of Government Communications, has confirmed that the full report on the August 6 helicopter crash will be submitted to the National Security Council on Monday, November 10, 2025.

The crash involved a Harbin Z‑9EH military helicopter (GHF 631) operated by the Ghana Air Force, which departed Accra at 09:12 on an anti‑illegal‑mining mission to Obuasi before losing radar contact and crashing in the Adansi Akrofuom District.

All eight people on board perished, including:



Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah



Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed



Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Muniru Mohammed Limuna



NDC Vice‑Chair Samuel Sarpong



Former parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye



Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala



Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu



Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

The report was compiled under the leadership of National Security Coordinator Abdul‑Osman Razak, with contributions from the Ghana Air Force, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, and international advisers.

Kwakye Ofosu indicated that the findings and recommendations will be made public during a media briefing on Tuesday, November 11, providing insights aimed at preventing future aviation accidents.

“Very important week coming up. Tomorrow [November 10], the report of the August 6 Helicopter tragedy will be presented to the National Security Council. On Tuesday, the details of the report will be made public at a media briefing,” he stated on Facebook.