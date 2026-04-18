4 hours ago

An Accra High Court has, in a detailed ruling now available in full, explained the legal basis for its decision to strip the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) of its prosecutorial powers.

The court on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, ordered the Attorney-General’s Department to immediately take over all criminal prosecutions currently being handled by the OSP, pending formal authorisation from the Attorney-General’s office.

Below is the full ruling of the court, setting out the reasoning behind the decision, the constitutional provisions relied upon, and the implications for all ongoing and future prosecutions previously handled by the OSP.

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