The Innovation Centre Kosovo (ICK), in partnership with LuxDev, offers 12 full scholarships for girls in Kosovo to participate in a 6-month cybersecurity training program. Apply by January 23, 2025.

Unlocking Career Potential: Full Scholarships for Girls in Cybersecurity

The Innovation Centre Kosovo (ICK), in collaboration with LuxDev, the Luxembourg Agency for Development Cooperation, is offering an exciting opportunity for girls in Kosovo. The "DevelopHer" program provides 12 full scholarships for a six-month professional training in cybersecurity, a critical and growing field in the global job market. The application deadline is fast approaching: January 23, 2025.

This initiative is part of the broader TechEco Pathways Program, an innovative project designed to support youth empowerment and foster sustainability in Kosovo. Aimed at equipping young women with the skills needed for the digital economy, the DevelopHer program will help participants gain valuable expertise in cybersecurity, programming, and other high-demand fields.

TechEco Pathways: Empowering the Next Generation of Women in Tech

The TechEco Pathways program, funded by LuxDev, is a transformative initiative designed to address skill gaps in two key sectors in Kosovo: Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Renewable Energy. Spanning 24 months, the program includes three core components:



GreenTech: Paid training and internships in ICT and renewable energy industries.

DevelopHer: Focused on enhancing skills for girls and women in programming, cybersecurity, and creative industries.

Innovation Challenges: Competitions that foster innovation in energy conservation, smart cities, and environmental sustainability.

Through the TechEco Pathways initiative, over 120 young people in Kosovo will benefit from professional training, paid internships, and mentoring. The program also includes two editions of competitions with exciting prizes for the winning teams, providing participants with opportunities to showcase their skills and creativity.

A Step Towards a Secure and Innovative Future

The DevelopHer scholarships offer girls in Kosovo a rare chance to gain specialized training in cybersecurity, a field crucial to the modern digital landscape. Cybersecurity experts are in high demand globally, and this program offers a direct pathway for young women to enter a rewarding and dynamic career.

Applications for the cybersecurity program are now open, with the deadline for submission set for January 23, 2025. Those selected will undergo a rigorous recruitment process, starting with a written test on January 25, followed by an invitation-only selection. Successful candidates will commence their training on January 27, 2025, at the Innovation Centre Kosovo (ICK).

Application Process and Important Dates

For girls in Kosovo eager to participate in this transformative experience, here are the key details:



Application Deadline: January 23, 2025

Written Test: January 25, 2025 (held physically at ICK)

Test Results Published: January 25, 2025 (evening)

Training Start Date: January 27, 2025

To apply, candidates should follow the link provided on the program’s official page. After submitting their application, they will be contacted for the written test, and the results will be published shortly after. Those who are successful in the selection process will begin their training on January 27, 2025.

Building Skills for a Sustainable Future in Kosovo

The TechEco Pathways initiative is an essential step toward bridging the skills gap in Kosovo's ICT and renewable energy sectors. By empowering young women, particularly in high-tech fields like cybersecurity, the program contributes to long-term economic growth and strengthens the local workforce. The focus on equipping women with in-demand skills is a crucial step toward fostering a more inclusive, innovative, and sustainable economy in Kosovo.

Supported by the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and implemented by LuxDev, the Skills for Sustainable Employment in Kosovo project aims to create lasting change by providing young people with the training and experience needed to succeed in today’s competitive job market.

Empowering the Future of Kosovo’s Digital Economy

As the DevelopHer program opens doors for girls in Kosovo to enter the cybersecurity field, it represents a significant step toward a more inclusive and sustainable future for the region. By investing in the education and training of young women, this initiative aims to make a lasting impact on Kosovo's digital economy, empowering the next generation of women to shape the future of tech and cybersecurity in the country.

The Innovation Centre Kosovo (ICK) and LuxDev wish success to all the applicants and look forward to seeing how these talented young women will contribute to the rapidly evolving world of cybersecurity.