3 hours ago

In 2020, former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu identified former President John Dramani Mahama as the mysterious ‘Government Official 1’ in the Airbus scandal involving the procurement of aircraft for the Government of Ghana.

Although Mr Mahama denied the accusation, members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) continued to insist on his involvement in the bribery scandal.

However, during a press conference on Thursday, August 8, 2024, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng stated that his office, after thorough investigations over four years, found “no evidence” of corruption against the former President.

Mr Agyebeng further clarified that the processes leading to the purchase of the military aircraft adhered to all necessary procurement standards.

Following this, Mr Mahama has expressed satisfaction with the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) ruling that clears him of any wrongdoing in the Airbus ‘scandal.’

Below is the full press statement from Mahama’s office