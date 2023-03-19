3 hours ago

The Fumbisi Agriculture Senior High School in the Builsa South District of the Upper East Region has been closed indefinitely over students’ rioting.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the district, Moses Akaatey, who confirmed the closure to the Ghana News Agency, explained that a clash between Builsa and Bawku students resulted in the closure.

He said two final year students, one from Northern Region and the other from Bawku punished a junior, and a prefect who intervened in the punishment given to the junior, was beaten up by the two final year students.

“The prefect was beaten mercilessly to the extent that he was taken to the hospital,” Mr Akaatey said.

He said the two students who perpetrated the act were arrested and later released: “When they got back to school, the Builsa students said they will not accept them on campus.

“So it became an issue between final year Builsa students and their counterparts from Bawku. That was how it started and resulted in a riot in the school. All the students were asked to go home,” the PRO said.

According to him, apart from the two final year students who were injured, no causalities were recorded and the timely intervention by officials of the Ghana Police Service prevented students from destroying school property.

The PRO said investigations were ongoing and called on parents to remain calm for authorities to handle the matter.

He noted that schools in the Builsa land had over the years recorded some disturbances and said management of the GES in the area condemned such acts.

He cautioned students to concentrate on their studies and avoid unprofitable ventures.