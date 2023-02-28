4 hours ago

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that an agreement has been reached with CalBank, for a GH¢100 million facility to ensure that the over 3 million Ghana Cards stuck in bonded warehouses are released.

The National Identification Authority earlier this week revealed that although there are cards and capable staff to carry on with the printing process, a private company in the arrangement is owed GH¢100 million hence their refusal to release the Ghana Cards to the NIA.

“We have agreed to a GH¢100 million facility to ensure that the 3.2 million cards are released,” Mr Ofori-Atta told Parliament on Tuesday, adding that “GH¢80 million has been deposited, and the remaining GH¢20 million will be paid by this evening.”

Meanwhile, Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), has justified her outfit’s attempt to make the Ghana Card the sole identification document for voter registration ahead of the 2024 polls.

Briefing Parliament on the proposed constitutional instrument for the next general elections, Madam Jean Mensa said the C.I. seeks to promote continuous registration of voters and will allow for an all-year-round registration of eligible voters at its district offices.

“Under the limited voters’ registration process, registration was conducted at limited periods and was not done all year round. This made it such that, persons who turned 18 after the registration period could not do so after the time set for the limited registration, which usually within 2–3 weeks.”

“Under the new C.I., anyone who turns 18 can simply walk into any of our district offices and register to vote. This is a departure from the previous one. The main advantage of this is that potential voters can register anytime any day. Eligible persons will be at liberty to do it at their leisure because it will be an all-year-round activity.”

Source: citifmonline