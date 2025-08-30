4 hours ago

The family of the late Immigration Officer, Stephen King Amoah, has released details of his final funeral rites following his tragic passing earlier this year.

Mr. Amoah, aged 38, will be laid to rest on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church, Old-Tafo (4 Miles), Kumasi.

The service will run from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Born to the late Festus Noah Amoah of Agona and Madam Patience Kwartweng of Kona, Stephen leaves behind a legacy of service to the nation.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Ernestina Amoah of Nsuta-Kwamang, and their two beloved children — Nana Kwadwo Acheampong Amoah and Eliana Ohenewaa Kwarteng Amoah.

In a statement, the bereaved family expressed deep appreciation to friends, colleagues, and the general public for the love and support shown during this difficult period.