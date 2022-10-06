2 hours ago

The funeral for legendary highlife musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu, will start today, October 6, 2022, with a vigil at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Prior to the interment, the late musician will be laid in state for viewing and filing past on Friday, October 7, 2022, also at the forecourt of the State House.

The remains of the king of highlife will be taken to his hometown at Obo Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday, October 8, 2022, for interment.

Nana Kwame Ampadu passed on at the age of 76 on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra.

On Thursday, November 11, 2021, Nana Akufo-Addo, announced his decision to honour the late legendary Ghanaian highlife musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu, with a state-assisted burial for his contribution to the growth of the Ghanaian music industry.

The Director of Communications for the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, made the announcement during a Jubilee House Press briefing.

Nana Ampadu was one time President of MUSIGA and was also the leader of the African Brothers Band, formed in 1963.

The legendary highlife musician has been credited with several popular highlife tracks.

He is known to have composed over 800 songs.

He came to prominence in 1967 when he released his song Ebi Te Yie (“Some Are Well Seated”), a song that was seen as critical of the then-governing National Liberation Council (NLC) which toppled Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

The song disappeared from the airwaves, only returning after the end of military rule.

In 1973, he won a nationwide competition in Ghana and was crowned the “Adwontofoohene,” or King of Singers.

Source: citifmonline