57 minutes ago

After series of interventions from TV personality and show host Nana Ama Mcbrown, Artiste manager Bulldog and Counselor Kwaku Adumata, Comic actors Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and Funny Face have finally ended their long time few.

During a panel discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz show hosted by Nana Ama Mcbrown, Funny Face and Lil Win after engaging in a heated argument have finally buried the hatchet.

Lil Win and Funny Face have been engaged in a back and forth beef after the latter accused the former of being the cause of his marriage failure.

In our earlier report, Funny Face threatened to beat the living daylight out of Lilwin after a confrontation.

Well, after realizing the damage they were doing to their brand with their baseless fights, the two comedians have finally hugged it out and apologized to Ghanaians. They both pleaded with their fans to forgive them.

Also, Nana Ama Mcbrown together with Lil Win, Bulldog, Counselor Kwaku Adumata and Teacher Kwadwo pleaded have pleaded with Footballer Adeybayor to follow Funny Face back on social media as he has regretted his actions

Credit: Ghanaweb/UTV