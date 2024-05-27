2 hours ago

Netizens have been left in a state of astonishment upon stumbling across Funny Face's latest social media post featuring his new girlfriend.

The comic actor, reportedly healing and taking a hiatus from a tempestuous past relationship fraught with lingering issues has shared a video showcasing his new woman.

On his Instagram page, a series of photos showcasing the woman, revealing her curves, were seen with the caption, "The love of my life."

Prior to this, Funny Face had already introduced his 'new flame' through various posts online.

Just days ago, he had posted a video of their shared moments, capturing them being all cozy in a vehicle.

Meanwhile, netizens have expressed disapproval regarding Funny Face's apparent rush into a new relationship without adequately addressing the aftermath of his previous one with Vanessa.

Many questioned his seeming inability to refrain from entanglements, particularly with women with heavy backsides, despite past adversities with them.

Moreover, his decision to pursue romance amid his ambitious "Funny Land" kids park project drew criticism, with online observers deeming it a potential distraction.

It can be recalled that during Funny Face's interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), sometime in 2022, the latter advised the former to distance himself from romantic entanglements and prioritize rebuilding his life.

She emphasized his second chance at life, urging him to seize the opportunity for personal growth and reconstruction.

A post shared by CHILDREN PRESIDENT (@therealfunnyface)

A post shared by CHILDREN PRESIDENT (@therealfunnyface)

Funny Face’s ordeal with his baby mama, and his advice to young men

Following his 'ugly breakup' with his baby mama and its aftermath issues, Funny Face has since become an advocate for caution in selecting life partners.

Having weathered the storm of a bitter breakup and a subsequent fallout, the comic actor has on several occasions urged young men to learn from his experiences and exercise discernment in their romantic

pursuits.

A barrage of woes

The comedian, since his breakup with Vanessa in 2021, has been involved in a series of public outbursts and misconducts, some of which landed him in prison and at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Contemplating suicide several times, defaming showbiz industry giants including his ‘mentors’, and engaging in a gunfight among others, are some of the misconducts he has been involved in.

Some netizens have since attributed his ill conduct to a series of mental breakdowns resulting from his bitter relationship with his ‘baby mama’ and his inability to have access to his children.

Access to children denied

Funny Face has frequently lamented being denied access to his children by their mother, highlighting the emotional toll it takes on him.

Despite fleeting moments of hope for reconciliation, Funny Face has encountered repeated disappointment as attempts to reconnect with his kids are thwarted by their mother's actions.