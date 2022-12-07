2 hours ago

Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as "Funny Face," has been hit with some sad news.

In a post on his instagram pages during the early hours of Wednesday, December 7, 2022, he revealed that his father had passed away.

In the emotional post, Funny Face questioned why his dad decided to leave him so soon.

He also revealed that his death has left him and his other siblings very broken because they cannot yet come to terms with his death.

The final part of the post was a request to his father, who had departed to join his maker, to try and watch over himself and all his other sisters.