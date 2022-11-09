1 hour ago

Comic actor and musician, Funny Face, on Tuesday, November 8 paid a courtesy visit to the office of the country’s Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare.

Funny Face, who has been fully sober and healthier in recent times after his mental crisis, was spotted looking dapper in a blue kaftan.

He was welcomed into the office of the IGP together with some personnel of the security service who were elated to see him.

Funny Face having an interaction with officers Source: @therealfunnyface/IG

Funny Face having an interaction with IGP Dampare Source: @therealfunnyface/IG

He had a brief interaction with Dr Dampare before they collectively posed for some photos.Funny Face posted the photos of the meeting on his Instagram page with a caption thanking the service for their support and encouragement.

The actor has come to the realization the ‘police is his friend’ months after he used unprintable words on the Ghana Police Service after he was arrested for issuing threats and unlawful discharge of firearm. Funny Face having an interaction with IGP Dampare and other officers Source: @therealfunnyface/IG

He went on a long ranting spree which was later attributed to his failing mental health.

But the current photos have proven there is an agreement of peace between him and the service.