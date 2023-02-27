1 hour ago

Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte, a Research Fellow with the History and Politics Department of the University of Ghana has posited that the degree of economic mismanagement that the Akufo-Addo, Bawumia-led administration has brought about will be a burden for whoever leads the country after their term in office.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) member, contends that Ghanaians must make sure the government bears the costs that the country has incurred as a result of its mismanagement, rather than simply voting them out of power with no consequences.

He stated in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb that if citizens can force the government to pay for the cost of its mismanagement, it will serve as a deterrent to others.

“NPP under @NAkufoAddo & @MBawumia has created more problems for Ghana, and future governments will be burdened by their recklessness. It is not enough to vote them out, we must also ensure the rascals pay a heavy price to serve as a deterrent to future power holders. Vote NDC!” his tweet read.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that he is optimistic that Ghana will conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a possible financial bailout programme.

According to President Akufo-Addo, though government's debt exchange programme was fraught with several challenges after its announcement, it has largely been accepted by the citizenry.

He made this known when the German Federal Minister of Finance, Christian Lindner, paid him a visit at the Jubilee House.

“We have already taken one important step forward in concluding a staff-level agreement with the IMF. One of the steps was the domestic debt exchange programme which encountered a lot of difficulties, but it has now been virtually concluded...We are now looking towards going the full hog and concluding the agreement. We're hoping that will be done by the middle of March,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He also called on Germany to encourage China, an ad hoc member of the Paris Club to support Ghana’s debt restructuring efforts.