The office of the Ga Mantse has officially announced that all is set for the historic visit of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, scheduled for this Sunday.

The planning committee for the royal visit, led by Nii Boi Abbey, said in a news conference at the Ga Mantse Palace on Thursday, June 6, that the first-ever visit by the Ashanti overlord marks a major milestone in the history of the two kingdoms.

“The visit will be crowned with a special durbar hosted by King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse.

“It is a historic visit and rekindles the strong ties of friendship between the Gas and Ashantis. It also follows the Ga Mantse’s active participation in the Asantehene’s recent celebration of his 25th anniversary on the throne,” he said.

He added, “The Ga and Ashanti people have had extensive interactions, which have led to the exchange of cultural practices, traditions, and ideas.”

Nii Boi Abbey said, “Interestingly, the interactions between Gas and Ashantis over the centuries have culminated in common themes in the areas of governance, inclusiveness, and specific cultural practices including family structure, traditional dances, the structure of the calendar year, taboos, defence mechanisms, and historical interactions with other tribes.

“These similarities highlight the strong ties between the Asantes and Gas, which are rooted in their shared African heritage.

“The durbar of the two gallant royals will also be used to promote peace ahead of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in December this year.”

The planning committee leader stated, “The Office of the Ga Mantse, therefore, invites all to witness this great moment in Ghanaian traditional history at the forecourt of the Ga Mantse’s Palace in Kaneshie, Accra, at 11 am on Sunday, June 9.”