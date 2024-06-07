3 hours ago

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has shared insights into his family’s bond with the Asante King, rooted in his father’s collaborative development efforts with the former Ashantehene, Opoku Ware II, in Manhyia.

He highlighted his father’s academic journey, noting that he earned a scholarship to King’s College in Cambridge for his PhD in Architecture.

Upon completion, his father joined Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s Department of Architecture as a senior lecturer, eventually assuming leadership roles within the department and faculty.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Personality Profile with Lexis Bill, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II reflects on their family’s extensive time in Kumasi.

He said his father initially pursued a dual degree in acting and architecture in Ghana before continuing his studies abroad. Upon returning to Ghana to conduct his PhD research on Accra’s urban design, the family relocated to the capital.

Despite their extended stay in Kumasi, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II acknowledges their strong connection to Accra.

He recounted his limited time in the capital, primarily for travel purposes, and his brief stint during National Service at GBC, which offered him insights into the city’s dynamics.

“The only time I got to Accra here was when I was traveling out of the country and even when I came anytime I get to Accra that same day I will go my domestic flight of STC bus to Kumasi, there was nothing that held me in Accra, just that they taught us GA at home, we learned some of the customs at home, but we were never part of Accra.

“The only time I got to come to Accra was when I did my national service at GBC.”