53 minutes ago

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga North Municipal Assembly, Madam Gertrude Naa Ankrah has died.

According to MyNewsGH.com, the family has confirmed the sad news and asked for privacy in this difficult time.

Gertrude Naa Ankrah has received wide praise from footsoldiers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for being someone whose doors were always open to all as a mother figure.

There were strong indications that President Akufo-Addo was bound to retain her as MCE in his second term but death has ended her term.

Tributes have been pouring in for her across the country and within the NPP.