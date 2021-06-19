2 hours ago

The Ga West Municipal Education Directorate in the Greater Accra Region has launched a Science, Mathematics, and ICT quiz competition for schools in the area.

The competition is part of measures to encourage the study of the subjects by students in the area.

Speaking to the media on the launch of the quiz competition, the Ga West Municipal Director of Education, Rev. Peter Atta-Bilson noted that winners of the competition will receive prizes.

“We are targeting 80 public and over 200 private schools. The exercise is a quiz competition. The competition started at the school level to circuit level and this is the final stage where winners of the circuit level compete with themselves for the best to be selected. The prizes for the competition include cash prizes, scholarships, winners will be taken places of interest among other exciting packages”.

In explaining the motive behind the competition, Rev. Peter Atta-Bilson, said, “We are embarking on this project to help pupils and students develop an interest in the study of maths, science, and ICT. The reason is that in the past we have had a whole number of students going into the general arts and other areas, and at the end of the day, mathematics, science, and ICT will always churn out employable skills”.

Source: citifmonline