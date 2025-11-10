1 hour ago

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced that the documentation and body selection phase of its 2025 recruitment exercise will be conducted from Tuesday, November 12 to Wednesday, November 13, 2025, at designated screening centres across the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, GAF said the exercise is open to all applicants who successfully completed the online enlistment process for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The recruitment drive, which commenced on October 1, 2025, was initially set to close on October 31 but was later extended to November 7 following technical challenges on the application portal that affected some candidates.

Officials noted that this year’s recruitment has been decentralised across all 16 regional capitals to ensure a more efficient and accessible process for qualified Ghanaians.

GAF revealed that the 2025 intake forms part of a long-term plan to enlist 12,000 new personnel over the next three and a half years to bolster national security and enhance operational readiness.

The statement also specified the minimum height requirements for candidates: 1.68 metres for males and 1.57 metres for females. For applicants to the Military Police, the standards are higher—1.75 metres for men and 1.70 metres for women.

The body selection phase, also known as the attestation stage, will involve comprehensive physical examinations and verification of documents. Applicants are required to bring along their application summary report, original educational certificates, and birth certificates for inspection.

GAF stressed that the documentation and body selection scheduled for November 12–13 represent a critical stage in the finalisation of the 2025/2026 recruitment process, ensuring that only disciplined and fully qualified candidates are admitted into service.