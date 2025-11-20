22 minutes ago

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced that all recruitment centres in Accra, except the El-Wak Sports Stadium will be closed starting Monday, November 24, 2025.

The directive comes after earlier steps to reduce congestion following a stampede at the El-Wak Sports Stadium on November 12. In the aftermath of that incident, GAF opened additional screening points, including two centres at Nicholson Park and one at the Air Force Base in Burma Camp, two at the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) in Teshie, and another at the Eastern Naval Command in Tema.

But in an update posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, November 23, GAF said all the supplementary centres in Accra would now be shut.

“GAF Recruitment Update: All recruitment centres in Accra for the 2025/2026 exercise, except El-Wak Sports Stadium, will be closed on Monday, 24 November 2025. All potential recruits yet to be screened should report to El-Wak Sports Stadium for the continuation of documentation and body selection," the statement read.

The move, according to GAF, is intended to streamline the remaining stages of the recruitment exercise, improve crowd control and enhance safety following the earlier incident.