The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has released a new update on victims of last Wednesday’s deadly stampede at the El-Wak Sports Stadium, reporting major improvements in the condition of several critically injured persons.

The stampede, which occurred during a military recruitment exercise on November 12, has claimed six lives.

Providing the latest update, Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin, Acting Director-General of the Department of Public Relations, revealed that three of the five patients who were initially admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) have stabilised and been transferred to a different ward.

Speaking on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News on Monday, November 17, Captain Arhin disclosed that 29 victims were rushed to the 37 Military Hospital on the day of the incident, where medical teams have been working continuously to prevent further loss of life.

“The injured are doing well, they are at the hospital, and they are receiving the best of care. On the day of the incident, we had five people in the ICU. As we speak, three of them are doing well and they have been moved to another ward,” she said.

She added that although some of the victims have been treated and discharged, 16 remain on admission and are under close monitoring.

“On the day of the incident, 29 people were brought to the hospital. As we speak now, we have about 16 currently there. Others are all receiving care, some have been discharged, and they have gone home, and they are getting the best of care. We are praying that we do not lose another life, so we are giving them all the best that we can,” she added.

Captain Arhin also confirmed that the 37 Military Hospital, with support from the government, is absorbing all medical costs for victims of the stampede.

“37 Hospital is taking the full bill of anybody that comes there with any form of accident related to the stampede, and for that matter, the government,” she assured.

The stampede occurred when thousands of young applicants crowded the El-Wak Sports Stadium in an attempt to participate in the military recruitment exercise, leading to chaotic scenes, multiple injuries, and fatalities.