13 minutes ago

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced that its suspended 2025/2026 recruitment exercise in the Greater Accra Region will resume on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

The process was put on hold after the deadly stampede at the El-Wak Stadium on November 12, which claimed six lives and injured several applicants.

In a statement released on Monday, November 17, 2025, and signed by Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin of the Ghana Navy, the Acting Director General of Public Relations, the GAF confirmed that the screening will continue at eight designated sub-centres across five major locations within the region.

The approved screening centres include:



El-Wak Stadium – 2 centres



Nicholson Park, Burma Camp – 2 centres



Air Force Base, Burma Camp



TRADOC, Teshie – 2 centres



Eastern Naval Command, Tema

According to GAF, applicants have been grouped into batches of 600 and will receive SMS messages specifying their reporting dates, batch numbers, and assigned venues. Candidates are advised to monitor the recruitment portal closely and adhere strictly to all guidelines.

Those who do not receive notification by November 20 are encouraged to contact the helplines—0256405104 (voice) or 0256405154 (WhatsApp)—for support. Verification may also be done directly through the recruitment portal.

To manage congestion and improve safety, GAF stressed that only applicants will be permitted inside screening centres; relatives and friends will be turned away.

Meanwhile, a Board of Inquiry set up to investigate the November 12 incident has begun its work. As part of corrective measures, the entire recruitment team for the Greater Accra Region has been replaced. The new team is led by:



Commodore F. A. Nyarko – Director General, Human Resource



Colonel F. Kusi-Darko – Director, Manpower



Colonel G. B. Eduah – Director, Information Technology

GAF reaffirmed that all victims of the stampede are receiving free treatment at the 37 Military Hospital and will continue to do so until they are discharged. A special recruitment consideration will also be offered to the injured once they recover, as well as to the families of those who lost their lives.