31 minutes ago

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has revealed plans to diversify into ventures such as block manufacturing, kenkey processing, poultry rearing and crop cultivation as part of measures to raise internal funds to support its logistics and welfare programmes.

The announcement was made by the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General William Agyapong, at the 2025 General Headquarters End-of-Year West African Soldiers Social Activity (WASSA), held at Burma Camp on Friday, January 23.

Lieutenant General Agyapong explained that the decision forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen self-sufficiency in the face of increasing operational responsibilities and logistical pressures.

“Your Excellency, ladies and gentlemen, we are not standing by idly. As an Armed Force, we are making deliberate efforts to draw on our goodwill, expertise and strategic partnerships to do more for ourselves,” he said.

He disclosed that the military has begun working with various partners to internally manage a number of commercial undertakings, including food production and construction-related services.

“As part of this process, we are collaborating with partners and have taken steps to manage our travel and tour arrangements. We are also extending these efforts into areas such as bakery services, block making, kenkey production, poultry and crop farming,” he noted.

According to the Chief of the Defence Staff, revenue generated from these initiatives will be channelled back into the Armed Forces to help ease logistical constraints and enhance the welfare of personnel.

“All these initiatives are expected to generate resources that will help the system respond to our logistical needs,” he added.