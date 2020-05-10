17 minutes ago

The Forestry Commission of Ghana in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College have donated medical items to two health Facilities: the Kpeshie Health Center and the Family Health Hospital all within the Teshie township.

It comes at a time when the country is battling the Covid-19 pandemic and demand for PPEs is on the rise.

Items handed down by the Commission to the authorities of GAFCSC include 20 infrared thermometer,, 150 n95 nose masks,gowns etc to help treat patients in this era where Convid 19 is slowly taking it heavy toll on the country.

Addressing the few press and staff gathered at the hall at the forestry Commission, the Chief Executive Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, also called Sir John, revealed how he felt obligated to help GAFCSC assist the two medical centers after the commandant earlier petitioned him



Speaking after he had received the items, the Commandant of GAFCSC, Rear Admiral Moses Beick-Baffuor, apart from commending the gesture, stated how the items will help these two centers and will idirectly benefits them since some of his staff also got treated at these centers when they had various health issues