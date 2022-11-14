59 minutes ago

Charles Adu Boahen, a former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, has denied knowledge of negotiating deals with investors on behalf of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr. Adu Boahen is mentioned in Anas Aremeyaw Anas' latest documentary, "Galamsey Economy," where he is accused of negotiating deals for Dr. Bawumia.

According to the investigative journalist, Charles Adu Boahen claimed that the Vice President requires only a USD200,000 appearance fee and some positions from an investor in order for his siblings to gain his support and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.

With the full investigative piece yet to be shown to the public, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has promptly revoked the appointment of the Minister as a result of the disclosures.

However, Charles Adu Boahen, has in a statement responded to the claims made against him, that he had never been involved in any act of deal-making for the Vice President.

"It has come to my attention that a documentary to be aired by Tiger Eye PI, and an article published in the Crusading Guide of today seeks to accuse me of brokering deals for the Vice President of the Republic.

"This follows an attempts to entrap myself and other persons in 2018.

"Subsequently I have not been involved in this act of which I am being accused," Mr. Adu Boahen denied in a post on Facebook.

He continued, "I not however wish to be a distraction to Government and the Ministry of Finance at this crucial moment."

He added, "Consequently, I have submitted my resignation to the President of the Republic. I will however look forward to a full investigation which I hope will reveal that I have not committed this act."