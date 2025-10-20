2 hours ago

The Government and Hospital Pharmacists Association (GHOSPA) has expressed grave concern about the rising number of kidney and liver disease cases in communities affected by illegal mining activities.

According to the association, the surge in renal and hepatic complications is strongly linked to high levels of mercury and other toxic substances polluting water sources used by households in mining areas.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, October 19, 2025, the National Chairman of GHOSPA, Dr. Emmanuel Owiafe, described the situation as a major public health emergency that requires urgent government action.

“A number of patients are now being reported with increased issues related to their kidneys and livers, and it is becoming a menace to the entire population. That is why we, as the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana and the GHOSPA alike, are calling for swift and decisive action from the government,” he stated.

He noted that the association has long warned about the health consequences of illegal mining (galamsey) and believes the time has come for authorities to move beyond rhetoric and take firm action to address the problem.

“We have examined several aspects of the health effects of galamsey. The decision now must be something decisive that the government can take,” he said.

GHOSPA’s call adds to mounting pressure on the government to intensify its fight against illegal mining, which continues to pose significant environmental and health risks across the country.